CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Tub” M. Giesy, 86, of Cortland passed away peacefully under hospice care at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren on Friday evening, April 29, 2022.

Donald was born in Mecca, Ohio at the family home on January 22, 1936.

He was a graduate of Mecca High School and spent his working years at Youngstown Kitchen, Industrial Steel and retired in 1996 from Keystone Steel in Niles.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Shirley (Feher) Giesy; his twin brother, Ronald (Donna) Giesy; stepdaughter, Margie (Jeff) Tokarsky; grandsons, Matthew (Lindsey) Knipper, Chester and Nicholas Tokarsky; great-grandson, Jace Knipper and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Price) Giesy; his first wife, Adrienne (Lecocq) Giesy; stepsons, Richard Bassett, William (Billy) Knipper and Brian Knipper and his siblings, six brothers and three sisters.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Donald on Wednesday May 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Carl Kish presiding.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Akeso Hospice, 6600 Summit Dr. Canfield, Ohio 44406 or the charity of your choice.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to Donald’s family.

To send flowers to Donald’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.