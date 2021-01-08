Donald L. Waldron, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Waldron passed away December 31, 2020 of covid complications at St Joseph hospital.

Don was born in Warren, Ohio on May 29,1953, the son of the late Orval and Jane (Williams)Waldron.

He lived his entire life in the area and after graduating from Howland High School in 1971, he joined the US Navy and served honorably during the Vietnam era.

Don will be remembered as a devoted family man; a loving husband, father and grandfather and found his joy in the times they spent together. He was especially happy when he was doing things with his son Donny, whether it was boating, fishing or building something. There was always discussion as to whose idea was best that ended up in laughter whenever they would work on a project together. That comradarie and laughter extended to another part of his family; the brothers and sisters in the fire and emergency services that he dedicated his life to. He had a giving spirit that served him well and will be missed by us all.

Don was a member of the Bazetta Fire Department from 1975 until he retired as Asst Chief in 1999; he was a charter member of the Trumbull County Hazardous Materials Team from 1980 until he retired as chief in 2012; he worked as a firefighter at the Youngstown Air Reserve Base Fire Dept from 1982 until 1995; he was a training officer at Mecca Fire Department from 2003 until 2018; he was and continued to be an instructor with the State Fire Marshal’s office from 1980 to 2020 and most recently he was an instructor to aspiring firefighters at MCCTC.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Stacy (Haidaris) Waldron who he married October 3, 1976; his son Donald Angelo Waldron; his best little buddies, his grandchildren Gabriella and Dominic Waldron; a sister Susan (Carl) Fercana and a brother Jeffery (Sarah) Waldron, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services and burial with military honors have already been held. Don was given a fireman’s funeral and was presented to and honored by the fire service he loved so much. A procession of emergency services escorted him to All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta for interment.

Arrangements were by Peter Rossi and Son funeral home and Father Constantine Valantasis offered services and the prayer.

The family asks that that any memorial contributions be made to the Trumbull Count Fire Chiefs Association, 139 Champion Ave., Warren, Ohio 44483. Contributions will be used to purchase training equipment to continue the instruction of current and future firefighters.

The family would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at St. Joseph Hospital emergency department, the IMC, and the ICU for their compassion, care, and continued hard work during the Covid 19 crisis.

