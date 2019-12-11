Donald L. Bailey, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Bailey, Sr. 88, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home.

He was born on July 20, 1931 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Clifford and Donna Bailey.

He was a graduate of Jackson Milton High School.

He retired from Packard Electric as an assembler after 30 years. He previously worked at Rockwell Steel Company in Newton Falls.

He enjoyed reading, and watching old movies.

Donald served our Country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Donald is survived by his son Donald L. Bailey, Jr. of Warren; a brother-in-law, Steve (Mary) Carbone of Cortland; a sister-in-law, Darla Carbone of Howland and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Carbone Bailey whom he married November 16, 1963 and passed away March 23, 2017; a brother-in-law, Vince P. Carbone and an uncle, Ted Seaman.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road North East in Warren, Ohio 44483.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Donald’s name to the Salvation Army, 270 Franklin Street South East in Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

