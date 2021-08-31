Donald James, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, August 26, 2021, Donald James went home to be with God.

He was born March 25, 1937 in Warren, Ohio to loving parents, David S. and Margaret (Fedenberg) James.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding in the January class of 1956 where he was a member of the Swim & High Diving Team. Don set the school record for the butterfly stroke earning him a scholarship to Youngstown College. He was also a member of the Warren Jr. Military Band while in school.

Don was a devoted husband who loved his family and God. He was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church in Warren.

An avid golfer, he was very proud of his hole-in-one at Cranberry Hills. He was a member of the B.P.O.E. Elks in Warren, spending many Saturdays playing cards with his buddies. He enjoyed gambling, especially a good poker game. He even ended up in a game with Kenny Rogers and LL Cool J. Football was another passion; he never missed a Buckeyes game. You would often see him wearing his scarlet and gray year round. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. His granddaughter was the apple of his eye and he was always there to support her.

Don met the love of his life, Carol Carothers, at Farmer Jim’s where he was a lifeguard. They were married on May 23, 1959 and shared 62 loving years together.

He worked for Republic Steel for over 40 years and also served as a union rep. Don was also a business partner with his wife at her dance studio for almost 60 years and was affectionately known as Mr. Don. He loved cheering on all the students and encouraging them to always do their best.

He is survived by his wife, Carol James; daughter, Linda James; granddaughter Tori (Jake) Daugherty; great-granddaughter, Genevieve; brother-in-law, Joe (Judy) Carothers; sister-in-law, Donna Fragle and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert and brothers-in-law, Bill Carothers and Donald (Maria) Carothers.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, September 4, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends before the service starting at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice, especially Jason, Heather, Liz and Gloria and the staff at St. Joe’s in Warren for their loving care and kindness.

Beyond pain, grief and the troubles of life that we experience, we walk past the doors of this life and into the next, and know true peace. May he know this peace and know how much we love him. We will miss you our beloved husband, father, papa, uncle and friend. “The fact that our heart yearns for something Earth cannot provide is proof Heaven is our home” C.S Lewis

Memorial contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515 or Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements are held by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

