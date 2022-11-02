WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Kulchock, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his residence.

Donald was born February 18, 1933, in South Union Township, Pennsylvania, a son of Andrew and Katherine (Stashick) Kulchock.

After high school, Donald served in the United States Army. Earning the rank of corporal, he served from 1953 until 1955 and was honorably discharged for his service.

Moving to Warren, Ohio upon his return, Donald worked for LTV Steel for many years, retiring as a foreman.

Besides his work, Donald enjoyed woodworking, carving, reading, traveling, visiting casinos and golfing. He especially enjoyed Cleveland sports, cheering on the Cavaliers, Browns and Guardians during their respective seasons.

Most of all, Donald cherished his family and he will be deeply missed by those who cared for him.

He is survived by two brothers, William (Rita) Kulchock and Irvine (Mildred) Kulchock, both of Pennsylvania; niece and caregiver, Sherry (Steve) Horger of Warren; two brothers-in law, Anthony “Tony” (Paula) Evangelista, Jr. of Warren and Leno (Wanda) Evangelista of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Stella Nemeth of Warren and Jennie Ventura of Plymouth, Michigan and many other nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Agnes Kulchock and a son, Donald Kulchock, Jr.

Donald’s family will honor him with a private burial in Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.