WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. “Don” Guerra, 82, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren

He was born October 1, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Phillip and Emily (Sebben) Guerra.

Don was a 1957 graduate of Niles McKinley High school.

He moved to Warren in 1964 and retired as Owner & Operator of Fender’s Drain Service after 40 years.

He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Campus).

Don enjoyed vacationing, coaching Little League, colt league and his grandchildren and was an avid golfer with a hole-in-one at Candywood and was a longstanding member of Candywood Wednesday League.

Don served our country in the U.S. Army.

Don will always be remembered by his three children, Lynette Halbert of Orlando, Florida, Janice Schneider of Cortland and Donald (Kim) Guerra of Estero, Florida; seven grandchildren, Colin and Chase Halbert, Jake and Brooke Schneider, Ashley, Austin Hall and Abigail Guerra; two brothers, Phil Guerra and Larry (Gina) Guerra, both of Niles; his special friend, Greg Dellimuti and a brother-in-law, Peter Marchese of Farmdale.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Donna J. (Fender) Guerra, whom he married on March 3, 1962 and sisters-in-law, Karen Guerra and Patricia Marchese.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Don’s name to the Cleveland Clinic Transplant Department, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Don’s family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.