MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. “Don” Gmitra, 81, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center.

Donald Joseph Gmitra was born January 6, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Andrew and Anna (Zolka) Gmitra.

He was a graduate of South High School.

He was employed as a Material Handling Supervisor at the BOF at WCI Steel Inc. He was known as “Mr. Good Mood” at work where he retired in 2007 after 44 years.

Don was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He loved going to NASCAR races, especially going to the Daytona 500 with his son and buddies. He also enjoyed going to dirt track races on Friday nights with his son. He was a collector of many unique items such as jukeboxes, pop machines, beer lights and neons, phone booths and Corvettes. He enjoyed going to breakfast/lunch with his friends where he expressed his unique views. He liked watching westerns on TV, painting/working on cars and especially getting lunch for his granddaughters.

Don was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge.

He married his wife, Joann (Cornicello) on August 12, 1972.

Don is survived by his wife; his son, Donald A. Gmitra of Mineral Ridge; his daughter, Susan (Dave) Lordi of Mineral Ridge and his two granddaughters, Sofia and Ava, that he enjoyed and loved dearly.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Arnold Gmitra and his sister, Virginia Uhlar.

A private service was held with Father Richard Murphy presiding.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Donald’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 27 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.