CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Wilson, 87, of Cortland passed away on Thursday morning, November 9, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Donald was born on July 7, 1936 in Keyser, West Virginia, a son of Elvin Milo and Thelma (Sherman) Wilson.

Donald was a 1955 graduate of Elk Garden High School and moved to Warren, Ohio following graduation in search of work.

Donald had an extensive career in manufacturing, working his way up to become the Plant Manager of Luntz Corps Scrap Metal from where he retired.

Outside of work, Donald enjoyed drag racing, bowling and playing golf. He proudly made a Hole-In-One on hole number 8 at Yankee Run Golf Course. Most of all, Donald cherished the time he spent with his family and those he loved. He will be deeply missed.

Donald will always be remembered by his wife of 66 years, Mary Louise (Hernandez) Wilson of Cortland; children, Brian (Tammy) Wilson of Howland and Suzanne (Kevin) Brooks of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ashley and Nathan Brooks; brother, Gerald Lynn (Mary Louise) Wilson of Georgia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Janet (Sonny) Geer.

At Donald’s request, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made in Donald’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

Family and friends may visit https://www.peterrossiandsonfh.com/ to sign the

guestbook, and send condolences to Donald’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald E. Wilson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.