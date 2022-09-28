AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Blystone, 89, of Austintown, formerly of Roaming Shores, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 as the result of a stroke. Prior to that, he was able to live in and maintain his own home well past his 87th birthday.

Don was born on October 9, 1932 in Spring Church, Pennsylvania, the middle child of Paul T. and Anna A. Blystone. He grew up on his family farm.

Don thrived at Elders Ridge High School as a four sport athlete and class leader. He graduated in 1950 alongside his high school sweetheart, Jane L. Prescott.

Don and Jane married in 1952, raised seven children, lived in three different states and extensively traveled the country together until Jane’s passing in 2001.

At age 17, Don left home to become a student at General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and became a 37-year member of the GM Fabricating team at plants in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Lordstown, Ohio and Kalamazoo, Michigan. Don also did graduate work at Carnegie Mellon and Youngstown State Universities.

After his retirement, Don and Jane moved to their beautiful lakeside home on Roaming Shores where three generations of family enjoyed happy times until this past summer.

Although Don rose to the ranks of upper management at GM, his heart and soul remained a Pennsylvania farm kid loving fishing, hunting, gardening, sports and most any outdoor activity.

Don leaves his children to cherish his memory and honor his strong dedication to lifelong learning, family and work. They are Debra Blystone of Canfield, Ohio, David (Donna) Blystone of Canfield, Ohio, Sue (Jim) DeToro of Austintown, Ohio, Donna (Keith) Naughton of Erie, Pennsylvania, Sally (Scott) Noble of Vicksburg, Michigan and Daniel (Cyndee) Blystone of Dayton, Tennessee. Don also proudly leaves 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He also leaves his sister, Thelma (Don) Bertonaschi of Dexter, Michigan and sisters-in-law, Lucille Rearick of Brooksville, Florida, Patricia Myers of Avonmore, Pennsylvania and Joan Blystone of Cadillac, Michigan, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; his eldest son, James; his parents; his brother, Paul; his parents in-law, Boyd and Louise Prescott; sisters-in-law, Annie Blystone and Joan Prescott and brothers-in-law, Byron “Bud” Prescott, Bob Rearick and Ron Myers.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Donald on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 2:00 – 2:55 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m., with Chaplin Gary Rozier as celebrant.

Don’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to The Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508 or The Ohio State Parks Foundation /The Columbus Foundation, 1234 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolence’s to Don’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.