CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald C. “Don” Fatobene, 77, of Cortland passed away Sunday morning, May 8, 2022 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Don was born on September 20, 1944 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Genaro and Josephine (Gennaula) Fatobene.

Don and his family came to Warren in 1950, where he was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

After graduation, Don served in the United States Army during peace time and was honorably discharged for his service.

Don had an extensive work career, first working for VanHuffle Sheet & Tube for 15 years and then as owner and broker of Principi Realty for over 30 years. Respected in his career, he belonged to the Warren Board of Realtors, the Cortland Rotary Club and Trumbull Country Club.

Besides his work, Don enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, golfing and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Most of all, he enjoyed being around his family and was a devoted father and “Grampy”. Don will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Don was a loving husband and will always be remembered by his wife, Judy (Wilkinson) Fatobene, whom he married on July 5, 1968; children, Donald E. “Donnie” (Trisha) Fatobene of Cortland and Annette (William) Jones of Cortland; four grandchildren, Kevin and Avery Jones and Brandon and Bradley Fatobene; special niece, Merri Barrett and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Hane; brother-in-law, Thomas Wilkinson and sister-in-law, Jill Wilkinson.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Don on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE and again on Friday morning, May 13, 2022 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert’s with Rev. Carl Kish presiding.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s name to the Cortland Rotary Club, PO Box 23 Cortland, OH 44410.

