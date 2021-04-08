Donald A. Dittman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Dittman, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Community Skilled Health Care.

He was born June 24, 1938, Lamartine, Pennsylvania, the son of Lawrence and Dorothy Dittman.

Donald came to Warren in the late 1950’s. He retired from Quality Machine in Newton Falls as a machinest for 40 years.

He enjoyed going to antique car shows, bowling, the Ohio State University, Indians, and the Cleveland Browns.

Donald will be missed by his wife Mary Frances Dittman, children Donald A. “Don” Dittman of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Michael “Mike” (Pam) Dittman of Warren, Barbara (Ken) Damon of Warren and Greg (Sandee) Dittman of Warren, two grandsons Ken (Carrie) Damon and Andrew (Haley) Damon, four great grandchildren Emmett, Sawyer, Nolan, and Jack, three brothers Gene (Shelley) Dittman of Newton Falls, Kenny Dittman of Franklin, Pennsylvania and John Dittman of Bimington, New York and two sisters Nancy (Bob) McClintock of Reno, Pennsylvania and Mary Jane Mullen of Emelenton, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and a sister.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, April 9, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.