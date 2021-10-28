Don Fowler, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Don Fowler, Sr., 85, of Warren, passed away at Gillette Skilled Nursing Home.

He was born July 30, 1936 and raised by his mother, Grace McCall, in Newell, West Virginia.

Upon graduation, Don joined the Navy traveling to Alaska and Japan as a Radio Specialist and was honorably discharged in 1958.

He then attended Davis and Elkins College, West Virginia, where he lettered in both football and basketball.

Don then moved to Warren for his first teaching job at Turner Junior High School as a Physical Education teacher while working at Copperweld Steel. Don also worked many other jobs including managing the Warren Olympic Club, painting houses with his teaching buddies and the Sanitary Dairy. He was a regular blood donor to the American Red Cross reaching 12 gallons. He proudly became a Phys Ed teacher at Warren Western Reserve High School in 1967 before becoming a Assistant Principal. He then moved on to Warren G. Harding High School in 1990. He was well respected for the way he kept his students in line. Over the years, many came back to thank him for the positive influence he had on their lives. For over 40 years you would find Don running up and down the football field or basketball court blowing his whistle wearing his black and white stripes. He was inducted into the Ohio High School Athletic Association for Officials in 1999.

Don is survived by his wife, Donna Fowler and their children, Cathy Fowler (Thomas DeScenna), Connie Fowler, and Don, Jr., (Pam) Fowler; grandchildren, Jennifer Vennitti, Amanda (Ryan) Ward, Ryan Fowler (McKenzie Kain), Justin Fowler and five great-grandchildren; sister and brother in-laws, Velma Thayer and John and Vivian Hamilton and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents Don is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Carlea Angelo.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, October 29, 2021, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 with a service at 10:30 a.m., at the Funeral Home with Rev. Alfie Burch Officiating.

Entombment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Champion.

Memorial contributions can be made in Don’s Honor to: Warren City Schools Foundation for their scholarship program, c/o Pete Rossi Funeral Home.

Family and Friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and condolences to the family.

