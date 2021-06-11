Domingo Palino Villareal, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Domingo Palino Villareal died at home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was 90 years old.

Named for his birthday on Sunday, March 29, 1931, Domingo was the youngest son of Primitiva Palino and Ciriaco Villareal.

Domingo, like others of his generation, grew up under the shadow of the World War II invasion of the Philippines, which interrupted his formal schooling and early life in Sariaya, Quezon Province, Philippines. Both of his parents died during his childhood. Nevertheless, he dreamt of traveling to the United States and of becoming a medical doctor. His family impressed upon him the importance of education. With encouragement from his older brothers and sisters, Domingo worked diligently to complete school. The support from his brother, Lino and sister, Pacita, were critical to his earning the Doctor of Medicine degree from Far Eastern University in 1957.

Dr. Villareal went on to pursue his career in the United States, moving to Youngstown, Ohio and working at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. There he met his future wife, a student nurse, Mary Helen Chamer. The two married in 1961 and moved to Cleveland where they worked at St. Vincent Charity Hospital. The couple then relocated to Montréal, Québec, Canada where he was with the Hôpital Sacré-Cœur. The family returned to the Youngstown-Warren area in 1966.

Domingo spent the next third of his life supporting his family of four children and working as an anesthesiologist. From 1967-97, he served patients and colleagues at St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital. As a Catholic, he attended weekly mass in both the Roman and Byzantine traditions. He recharged with devotional activities such as driving for yearly pilgrimages to the Basilica of St. Anne DeBeaupre near Québec City.

Domingo was known for his sweet and kind disposition, generous smile and open heart. Domingo’s hobbies included gardening, playing table games, watching sports and in his retirement years, swimming at the YMCA and playing golf.

He was grateful for the affection of his nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending holidays with his brother-in-law’s family, Michael and Rexie Chamer with Rexie Michelle (Matúš Gémeš), Rechael (Tom Nagle) and their children Liam, Helena and Kristof.

Domingo is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Helen and their four children, Donna (Steve Grill), James (Catherine Schafer), David (René Flores) and Brian with his dogs. Domingo was proud to see his four grandchildren grow into adulthood, Sarah Villareal, Erin Villareal, Jonathan David Villareal and Paul Grill.

The Villareal family would like to recognize Dr. Richard Hart and Dr. David Fredericka for collaborating with Domingo to manage his physical health during his last years. They appreciate the quality services and personal care received from many individuals, particularly Laura with Dr. Roberto Bacani at the Youngstown Warren Home Dialysis Center.

Dr. Villareal valued volunteerism and in retirement travelled with a team to Haiti to provide medical care after the 1998 hurricanes. In lieu of flowers to remember Dr. Villareal, the family encourages donations and volunteerism for a preferred service organization.

Family and friends may visit from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 St. Roberts Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Road, Cortland, OH 44410. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated with Reverend Carl Kish, cousin of the family, at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren.

