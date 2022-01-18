WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 for Dolores Jean Mauk “Dee”, a resident of Champion, Ohio and formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She passed away on Sunday, January 16, at St. Joseph’s Hospital due to complications from pneumonia brought on from Covid. She was 80.

She is survived by her son, Ron Wiley and his wife, Sheila and their daughter, Olivia and son, Nathan, of Findlay Township, Pennsylvania; daughter, Linda Wiley, Champion, Ohio; stepson David Mauk and his wife, Brenda; stepson, Jeff Mauk and his wife, Victoria; stepdaughter-in-law, Lynn Gardner and her husband, Matt and her son, Adam and daughters, Bryana and Brittany; stepson, Eric Mauk and his wife, Michelle and their son, Lucas and daughter, Danielle; stepson Mike Mauk and his wife, Kerry; her brother, Fred Tonty and his wife, Mary; her brother, Jim Tonty and his wife, Linda and her sister, Lucy Spano and her husband, Vince. Dolores had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Kate Tonty and her husband, Robert Mauk.

For over 40 years, Dolores worked as a Shaklee Independent Distributor where she would eventually reach the level of Master Coordinator while earning several awards and many trips around the world with her beloved late-husband Bob. Through this passion, she touched countless lives and made many lifelong friends that she cherished throughout her life.

Dolores enjoyed helping others live “healthier, happier lives” while also helping them build their own personal businesses through Shaklee. She greatly enjoyed getting together for family and social gatherings, trying out new Italian restaurants and traveling to Cape Coral, Florida with family and friends. During her down time, she could always be found at home watching old movies or the Golden Girls. Most of all, she absolutely loved being Grandma Dolores to her grandkids who will miss her immensely. She will be remembered as a devout follower of Jesus, as well as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Calling hours are Thursday, January 20 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren, followed by the funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

To send flowers to Dolores’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.