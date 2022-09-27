WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana S. Pugh, 76 of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, where she received dedicated care from doctors and nurses.

Diana was born on February 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Sophia (Staviski) Duchnak.

Diana was a 1965 graduate of LaBrae High School and pursued a career in cosmetology.

She worked briefly as a hairdresser and then took a job at Packard Electric, working there until retirement.

Diana was dedicated to her faith and served faithfully as a longtime member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Warren, where her husband, Gibson Pugh, serves as Church President. She served as a “Garden Angel,” maintaining and caring for the church’s landscaping. She also enjoyed pinching perogies during the week with her friends at church.

Diana enjoyed traveling and camping in her RV with her husband and family, often crossing the country to visit family and friends that she loved so dearly. Affectionately called “Mimi” by her granddaughters, she loved doing whatever they wished to do and never missed any of their events. Most of all, Diana treasured her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Diana will always be lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Gibson Pugh; children, Leticia (Allen) Bontrager of Middlefield, Joseph (Joy) Weimer of Kingsville, Marc (Sherri) Pugh of Warren and Cheryl (Chris) Mrofchak of Girard; grandchildren, Elaine and Grace Bontrager, Ashley Byer, Christopher Mrofchak and Marc, Steven, Sean and Eric Pugh; brother, Mitchell (Cecile) Duchnak of Florida; brother-in-law, John (Susanne) Pugh of Sunberry, Ohio and cherished family members, Irene Jeannes, Fr. Peter Staviski, Stephanie Sonico, Chuck Jeannes, Tanya Rigot, Greg Staviski, Peter Stawiski, Tamara Dalkas and their spouses, children and grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Diana on Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 and again on Friday, September 30 at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2053 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held at the church on Friday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m.

Following the Funeral Liturgy, the burial will be at Pineview Cemetery, 4049 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicolas Orthodox Church.

