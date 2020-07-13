Diana M. Bellay, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana M. Bellay, 81, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence after a short illness.

She was born August 12, 1938, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Ralph E. and Dorothy Yocum.

She was a 1957 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and a graduate of Trumbull Memorial Hospital Nursing School.

Diana retired from Trumbull Memorial Hospital after 30 years where she loved taking care of senior citizens and babies.

She loved vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey and the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. Diana was a history buff, was an avid reader especially the Bible, romantic and history novels and she also loved animals.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Bellay of Warren; a brother, Les (Sandra) Yocum of Howland; a sister-in-law, Irene Yocum; a brother-in-law, James (Lisa) Bellay; a niece, Tammy (Ken) Pauley; two nephews, Chad and Jim Bellay; two great-nieces, Jenna Bellay and Ashlee Pauley and great-nephews, Jake Pauley and Jacob, Trevor and McKenzie Bellay.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ralph “Tom” Yocum; a sister Doris Caraway and a brother-in-law, Richard Caraway.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be Tuesday, July 14 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for their outstanding work, Jack and Charlette Walk, Penny and Bruce Lambre for all their help in our time of need.

Diana was the most loving and faithful wife you could ask for. She will be deeply missed by her husband and all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Diana’s name to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.

