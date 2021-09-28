Dennis J. Tammaro, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis J. Tammaro, 68, of Cortland, passed away Saturday evening, September 25, 2021.

Dennis was born on October 16, 1952, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph and Angie (Scioti) Tammaro.

He graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City in 1970 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s in education from Youngstown State University.

Dennis had an extensive teaching career as an elementary school educator. During the summer months, Dennis also worked as a painter. He retired from the Lordstown School District in 2011, after 35 dedicated years.

Besides his passion for his career, Dennis was a sports enthusiast. He was a dedicated Pittsburgh sports fan, cheering on the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers every year. He was the head baseball coach for Lordstown High School for many years. Dennis was an avid reader, enjoyed lifting weights and walking the dogs. He also appreciated nature and loved animals. Dennis was known as “The Mayor” of his neighborhood and was known for his hospitality.

Most of all, Dennis was a family man and adored his beautiful granddaughter, Nina Lynn. Dennis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 46 years, Julie (Smesko) Tammaro; children, Lisa Tammaro, Joe (Carrie) Tammaro and Brian Tammaro (fiancé, Kaitlyn Wenzel); granddaughter, Nina Lynn Tammaro; siblings, Donna (John) Kish and David (Shannon) Tammaro and beloved dogs, Geno and Mario. He also leaves numerous aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Dennis on Thursday evening, September 30, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE Warren, Ohio 44483, and again on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, at the funeral home.

A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, October 1, at 12:00 noon, at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, with a graveside service immediately following at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dennis’ name to: Legacy Dog Rescue via Venmo @LegacyDogRescue OR Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs P.O. Box 8522 Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, Warren.

