Dennis J. Marks, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis J. Marks, 76, passed away from complications related to the coronavirus in Trumbull Regional Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Dennis was born May 26, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Adam and Emily Colangelo Marks.

He was a graduate of Youngstown State University in Business Administration and Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Dennis worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube as a foreman and CSC/Copperweld Steel Company as a general foreman and buyer. After the closing of the steel mills, he worked in sales at Stupka Motors, Sharon, Pennsylvania and for many years at Columbiana Buick Cadillac Chevrolet until March 2020.

Dennis was an enthusiastic sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He looked forward to attending football games with his good friend, Father Carl Kish, of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland, Ohio. Dennis was a longtime member of the church.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Mudrak Marks; his daughter, Tricia Marks Hitmar and her husband, Michael Hitmar and two grandsons, Garret and Gavin, of Raleigh, North Carolina. He also leaves behind a twin sister, Denise Marks (Zinn) Gorby, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio as well as uncles, aunts and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

Private services will be held with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Due to the coronavirus global pandemic, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A dedicated mass and a celebration of Dennis’ life will take place at a later time.

