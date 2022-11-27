WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis J. Bevilacqua, 58, of Warren, passed away on Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022, at his residence in Warren.

Dennis was born on February 25, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Dominic and Anna Marie (Kubovick) Bevilacqua.

Dennis was a 1982 graduate of Western Reserve High School and went on to work for Polaris Windows for many years.

Besides his work, Dennis enjoyed NASCAR, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ohio State Buckeyes and fishing.

Dennis will always be remembered by his siblings, Dominic Bevilacqua of Niles, Mary Ann Andre of Michigan, David (Lynn) Bevilacqua of Cortland, Thomas (Stephanie) Bevilacqua of Mineral Ridge and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services are pending at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.