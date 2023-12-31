Middlefield, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis N. Putnam (known as “Foot” to his friends and family), 77, of Warren passed away on Thursday morning, December 28, 2023, at Ohman Family Living in Middlefield, Ohio.

Dennis was born on November 16, 1946, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of Ernest and Dorothy (Erwin) Putnam.

Dennis attended Southern Local High School until he was drafted into the United States Army, where he proudly served during the Vietnam War.

After his honorable discharge, he returned home, moved to Warren, and began his 35-year career at General Motors building containers to ship products.

Dennis’ hobbies throughout his life included camping, fishing, off-roading, flying model airplanes, racing pigeons and raising tropical birds, including his beloved macaw, Toby, which he had for more than 30 years.

Dennis was also known for his love of riding Harleys. He was very tech-savvy and owned his own computer repair business, B.F. Computers.

Most of all he cherished his family and loved spending time with those he loved. Dennis will be greatly missed.

Dennis will always be remembered by his children, Sherri Reeder of Champion, Brian (Kay) Putnam of Niles and Chris (Jen) Putnam of Niles; stepchildren, Sherry (Tony) Torres of Warren and Brian (Cindy) Persin of Newton Falls; grandchildren, Stacy (Anthony) Masello, Kaley Reeder, Brea (Joe) Sigley and Megan, Marissa, Kaitlynn, Gavin, Owen and Darrien Putnam; step-grandchildren, Anthony and Justin Torres, and Dray, Morgan, Ewa and Hunter Persin; and 20 great-grandchildren, and dear friend and neighbor, Joe Joe.

Besides his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Julia Putnam; brothers, John and Charles Putnam; and his sister, Celia Daugherty

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Dennis during memorial calling hours on Friday, January 5, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

