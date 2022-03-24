SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra “Debba” Gurish, 51, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center.

She lit up a room with her smile and gave warm welcomes to most everyone she met. She loved to color, dance and sing.

Debra was born March 8, 1971, in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of William and Claire Gurish.

Debra attended Cuyahoga County MRDD program and workshop and later attended Trumbull County Fairhaven workshop where she enjoyed working until she retired.

Debra is survived by her siblings William T. (Kaisa) Gurish Jr., Frank (Debbie) Gurish, Daniel Gurish, Alan (Nancy) Gurish, Mark Gurish, Brian Gurish, Rita (Joe) Rodi, Michelle Gurish and Shelia Gurish and her caregiver and niece Angela Reel. She is also survived by a large extended family who will dearly miss her.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Dale Gurish and sister Patrice Reel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. Warren, Ohio 44483.

No services are planned. The family has opted for private gatherings.

