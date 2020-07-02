Deborah E. Eduardo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah E. “Debbie” Eduardo, 71, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born May 18, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Paul Bryan and Beverly Ann Price.

She was a 1968 graduate of Fontana High School in Fontana, California.

She moved to Warren in 1974.

Debbie was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Pasquale “Pat” Eduardo, whom she married July 30, 1970; four children, Antonio (Amy) Eduardo of Niles, Christina “Tina” (Ryan) Sellers of Chera, South Carolina, John (Megan) Eduardo of Ft. Mill, South Carolina and Michael (Melanie) Eduardo, Sr. of Girard; 15 grandchildren, Samantha (Anthony), Justin, Joshua, Kataryna (Brian), Jacquelynne, Gabrielle, Corigan, Morgan, Dray, Cameron, Makayla, Nicholas, Devin, Michael Jr., William; four great-grandchildren, Stella, John, Sophia, Kyndal; four brothers, Morton Price of San Nernardino, California, Paul (Nancy) Price of Terrace, California, Johnny (Laurel) Price of Needles, California and Tony Price of Yucipa, California and a sister, Paula Price of Yucipa, California.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Pasquale Eduardo, Jr.; two grandsons, Dominik and Dominic; a daughter-in-law, Laurel “Lori” Eduardo and a sister-in-law, Susan Price.

Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Monday, July 6, 2020, from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Warren, with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

