Deborah DiFrancesco, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah DiFrancesco, 62, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at her residence.

She was born April 23, 1959, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Cosmo and Lois DiFrancesco.

She was a 1977 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School where she was a member of the Marching Band and National Honor Society. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Youngstown State University (Special Education and Elementary Education) a Master Of Science in Education (Special Education) from Youngstown State University and a EdS Degree in Educational Specialist (Education Administration – K-12 Leadership) from Kent State University.

Hired August 27, 1984 she had 38 years of service to the Youngstown City School District where she was a teacher, mentor, lead mentor and teacher on special assignment. Debbie became an administrator in 2004; she was Assistant Principal and then Principal at Rayen Early College Middle School. Debbie for the past two years has worked in the Human Resources as the Coordinator/Director. Debbie’s passion was her many jobs in the Youngstown City Schools and her staff but most importantly her love for her students.

She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, Cavs and Browns. She was an avid fan. She loved going on rides through Mill Creek Park during all the seasons. She loved to read, she always had a book nearby.

She is survived by her mother, Lois DiFrancesco and siblings, Fred (Maureen) DiFrancesco of Galena, Kathi Jo (Aaron) Foreman of Howland and Joseph (Ellen) DiFrancesco of Austintown. She was and amazing and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, John DiFrancesco, Joey DiFrancesco, Danielle DiFrancesco, Alex DiFrancesco, Dominic DiFrancesco, Rachael DiFrancesco, Erica DiFrancesco, Gina DiFrancesco and Gabriella Foreman and great-nieces, Katya Hesse and Sofya DiFrancesco.

She is preceded in death by her father, Cosmo DiFrancesco.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church), 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren OH 44484 with Fr. Chistopher Cicero and Fr. John Trimbur officiating. Per the church all attending the Mass are required to wear masks.

Family is asking for no flowers but for any and all donations to be made to Rayen Early College Middle School in her memory. Rayen Early College Middle School, 58 Williamson Avenue, Youngstown OH 44507.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

