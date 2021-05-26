Deborah Burnett, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah “Debbie” Burnett, 65, of Warren passed away Sunday afternoon, May 23, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Debbie was born on March 4, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of John and Mabel (Dempsey) Tobias.

She graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School.

She was a waitress at Café 422 for many years and most recently worked for Great Lakes Cheese.

Debbie enjoyed playing slots and had a love for dogs. Most of all, she cherished being together with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debbie is survived by her son, Jason Webb (fiancée, Starla O’Neill) of Alliance; grandson, Tyler James Draves of Florida; three brothers, John Tobias, Jr. of Warren, David (Kim) Tobias of Texas and Robert (Patsy) Tobias of Kentucky and one sister, Patricia Spagnola of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael Tobias and a sister, Linda Miller.

In following Debbie’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

