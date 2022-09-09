WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Scott Morton, 64, of Warren passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 7, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

David was born on July 4, 1958 in Garden City, Michigan, a son of Delbert and Marjorie (Gruenewald) Morton.

David graduate from Garden City High School in 1976 and went on to have an extensive career as a warehouseman, working for both WalMart and Kmart.

David loved baseball and was an umpire for Howland H.A.C. He was a fan of all Michigan sports, especially Michigan Football and the Detroit Tigers.

Most of all, David cherished the time he spent with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

David will always be remembered by his wife of 35 years, Pamela (Wheat) Morton; children, Nicholas (Abbie) Morton, Ryan (Jared) Morton, Shane (Amber) Morton, Amber Morton and Bret Morton and siblings, Kathy (Ron) Morrow, Brian (Barb) Morton, Craig (Lori) Morton, Keith (Alice) Morton and Michael (Jill) Morton.

Besides his parents, David was preceded by a son, Kent Morton.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to David on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE and again on Wednesday morning, September 14 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home where a funeral service will follow at at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 7676 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.