David S. Mink, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David S. Mink, 76, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness surrounded by his loving family and family friend.

He was born April 27, 1944, in Warren, Ohio the son of Stanley and Margaret Mink.

He was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding High school where he lettered in football and baseball. He attended Bowling Green State University.

David retired in 2010 from Home Savings and Loan as a real estate officer and previously was a branch manager at Second National Bank and had worked in the Real Estate Department at Trumbull Savings.

David was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

He enjoyed playing the slots, working in his yard and was an avid golfer and grill master. Above all, David was a family man. The love of his family was the center of his world.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra “Sandee” Mink, whom he married August 2, 1975; two children, Ryan (Sarah) Mink of Brunswick, Ohio and Nicole Baxter of Hubbard; eight grandchildren, Aiden, Adyson, Avery Baxter, Joshua, Lauren, Lilah and Grayson Mink and Emily Frick; a brother, William “Bill” (Betty Lou) Mink of Salem and a sister-in-law, Beverly Palermo of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Edward Palermo.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. Patrick Manning Ph.D. officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s name to Hope Cancer Center 1745 Niles Cortland Rd NE #5, Warren, OH 44484 or MVI Hospice 4891 Belmont Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Hemrock and the 8th floor nurses at TMH.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

