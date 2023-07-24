WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness that the family of David M. DelloStritto, 47, announce his passing on July 2, 2023, after a lengthy, courageous battle with colon cancer.

David was born on June 15, 1976, to Dennis and Carol DelloStritto.

He attended Howland Schools and graduated from Ohio University in 1998 with a BBA in Business Management/Operations.

After college, he worked for ADP in Columbus, Ohio, where he met his wife, Amy. They were married on August 14, 2004.

He eventually transferred to Cincinnati. He continued to work through most of his illness, most recently for SAP Concur, where he worked as a senior software sales executive. Through his career, Dave achieved great success and was able to travel the world.

The pride and joy of his life was his daughter, Alexa and son, Colin. Together with Amy, he raised two incredibly intelligent, loving, compassionate, amazing children. Nothing gave him more happiness than watching Alexa play softball and volleyball and Colin play soccer, basketball, and football. He especially loved coaching Alexa in softball and Colin in basketball. Dave loved and was deeply devoted to his family and treasured every memory made with them. His family will carry these beautiful memories with them for the rest of their lives.

Dave is survived by his wife Amy, daughter Alexa (16), and son Colin (12), his parents; sister Danielle (Nate) Mailach and niece Mallory; Father-in-law Tom (Dawn) Freeman; brother-in-law Thomas (Cami) Freeman and nephews Thomas and Mathias; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many cherished friends.

Dave wished to leave these words to his adored family and friends: “If ever there is a tomorrow when we are not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you seem and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart…I’ll always be with you.”

Per Dave’s wishes, no services will be held. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at his home.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Cincinnati, C/O Bethesda Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH, 45263, or online at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org. His family wishes to thank the amazing doctor, nurses, hospice aides, staff, and volunteers who provided such excellent, compassionate care to us.

He was deeply loved and will be forever missed by all who knew him.

