David Lupu, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lupu, 71, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital of complications from Covid-19.

He was born June 30, 1949 in Warren, the son of John R. and Virginia Lupu.

David was a 1967 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. He joined the U.S. Navy right after graduation, where he served for 4 years. While in the Navy, he was an Engineering Machinist Mate Class A.

David worked at Delphi Packard in Warren and retired after 37 years. During his time at Delphi, David also owned and operated Whatever’s Fair Lounge. He delivered his famous burgers and fish sandwiches to Delphi employees for many years. Whatever’s Fair Lounge was a favorite spot for Delphi workers. They would stop in to get lunch, to cash their checks and to have a drink after work.

David’s three daughters were young at the time and were always running around the bar socializing with all his patrons. After retirement, he enjoyed life to the fullest with his family and friends.

David was a founding member of Harbor Yacht Club in Ashtabula.

He had a passion for fishing and boating and developed many lifelong friendships at the boat club. One of his greatest enjoyments was when his daughters and grandchildren visited him at his boat. He loved to take them on boat rides, fishing, tubing and swimming at the sandbar and at walnut beach.

He was an active member of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Warren. One of his favorite contributions to the Church was to cook dinner for the parish, including mamaliga and stuffed cabbage. Pofta Buna! He was also an active member of the Moose Lodge, where he enjoyed meeting up with his friends.

David showed his family unconditional love. He cared for his elderly mother, Virginia, until she passed away November 27, 2020. They did many things together. He would take her to breakfast each morning, drive her around when she wanted to get out of the house, take her to Las Vegas when she got the “itch” to gamble and “drop in” to all of daughter’s houses for visits, whether in Canfield, Streetsboro or California. David had a loving relationship and a strong bond with each of his three girls. He was incredibly proud of the lovely ladies they turned out to be. Even though David was an only child, he was a brother to so many. He was always willing to help out anyone who called upon him. And he did just that. He had many wonderful qualities and this was one of his best.

David will be deeply missed by his three daughters, Andrea Smesko (Mark), Stacey Gehring (Ronn) and Kelley Lupu and six grandchildren, Taylor, Dylan, Jonathan, Harper, Hayden and Harrison as well as many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. and Virginia Lupu.

“Dad and Moshu, we love you and you will be forever missed.”

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church located at 1836 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Face masks are required and everyone attending must practice social distancing.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to the family who will be donating to a local charity in David’s name, Andrea Smesko, 1715 Gully Top Lane, Canfield, OH 44406.

