WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David F. Salvato, 78, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence.

David was born March 31, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Frank and Vera (Sennes) Salvato.

David was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a graduate of Youngstown State University with an Associate Degree in Business.

He was the owner and operated Davlin, Inc. for 20 years and had a long life in Plastics Industry.

David was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) in Warren.

He was an avid Browns fan and enjoyed yard work, cooking, gardening and especially his two grandchildren.

David served our Country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

David will be missed by his wife, Jacqueline Salvato, whom he married June 17, 1968; a daughter, Stephanie Salvato of Warren; two grandchildren, Nicholas and David and two sisters, Patricia McAllister of Wilmington, North Carolina and Elaine (Kevin) Ryan of Monument Beach, Massachusetts.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen David Salvato and a brother, Donald Salvato.

Family and friends may pay their respects to David Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A funeral service will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484, with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in David’s name to the Wolves Club Scholarship Program, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

