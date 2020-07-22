David Edward Crawford, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Crawford, Jr., 89, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Washington Square Health Care Center in Warren.

He was born October 27, 1930, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the son of David E., Sr. and Pearl Crawford.

He came to Warren in 1955.

He retired 1989 from Copperweld Steel as a mill recorder in the quality control department after 32 years.

He was a member of the ITAM #29 on High Street and the NAUS Club on Mahoning Avenue.

David served our country in the U.S. Navy; he entered the Navy in June 24, 1949 and was Honorably Discharged October 4, 1953. While serving in the service he received the following medals: Good Conduct Medal, UN Medal, Korean Six Stars, China Service Medal and the Japanese Occupation Medal.

He is survived by his children, David W. Crawford of Warren, Bruce (Lori) Crawford of Champion and Kathi (Tim) Crawford-McConville of Houston; seven grandchildren, Justin (Amber), Brian (Tiffany), Becky, Logan, Lauren, Nicholas and Alex and four great-grandchildren, Mason, Lane, Khloe and Cayson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, David E. Crawford III and Mark P. Crawford; a grandson, Alan Crawford and a sister, Betty Lou.

Keeping with David’s wishes their will be no calling hours or service.

The family wishes for material contributions go to Washington Square, 202 Washington Street, Warren, OH 44483 in David’s name.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Edward Crawford Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: