HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Simoni, 79, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Windsor House at Champion after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

David was born August 23, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and Wilma Simoni.

He was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, where he played football and track and lettered in both.

Upon graduation, Dave joined the Navy and was based on the USS Samuel B. Roberts during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

On his return, he worked at Packard Electric until he retired after 35 years.

In his older years, he was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish where he was a weekly usher.

He was a loyal Harding Panther fan and later became the President of the Harding Panther Touchdown Club. He lived for his eight grandchildren and attending their activities as well as eating breakfast with longtime friends. His passion was the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed his golf league, his garden and walking with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Lena Simoni, whom he married June 7, 1969; four children, Lori (Dewayne) Williams of Ormond Beach, Florida, David (Marjorie) Simoni, Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina, Angela Guarnieri of Niles and Lee Ann (Mike) Cannistra of Hilliard; eight grandchildren, Madison, Dominic, Michael, Grace, Nicholas, David, Joseph and Anthony and a brother, Fred (Micki) Simoni of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service was held Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Entombment was in All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

