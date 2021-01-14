David C. Boyd, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Boyd, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Monday evening, January 11, 2021, in Trumbull Regional Medical Center

He was born January 21, 1929, in Cuddy, Pennsylvania the son of William and Anna (Weir) Boyd.

He attended Warren City Schools and was a veteran of the Korean War.

After service he returned to his job at Van Huffel Tube in the Shipping Dept., retiring in 1987.

David was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

He married his beloved wife Evelyn (Jody) DeMarco Boyd on June 20, 1956 and after 64 years of marriage, she passed away on December 13, 2020.

David is survived by sisters-in-law; Ann H. Boyd, Ann M. Boyd, Roseanne DeMarco (James) Petyak, Maryann DeMarco and brother-in-law David DeMarco, as well numerous nieces and nephews around the globe.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; Marie Buydos and Anne Gerzetich; and six brothers; James, William, Daniel, Alex, Thomas and infant Richard Boyd.

A private Memorial Service will be held for David at a later date.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s name to St. Mary Church, 232 Seneca St. N.E., Warren, Ohio 44481

