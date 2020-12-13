David B. Wilson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. Wilson, 59, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 16, 1960 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Erma (Cianchetti) Wilson.

David was a 1979 graduate of Lakeview High School where he graduated the salutatorian of his class. David was also one of the school’s founding members of their orthopedic unit.

David was known as “Uncle D” by his family, who cherished him. He loved to travel and planned trips each year. Some of his favorite trips were New Orleans, Vancouver, Boston, Washington D.C., Virginia, Georgia and New York. David enjoyed watching Cleveland sports, going to the movies and visiting all the new exhibits at the museum; he was a vivacious reader who enjoyed the classics and Star Trek books.

David leaves behind his mother, Erma, with whom he made his home; his sisters, Beth (Roy) Pankuch of Bristolville, Mary (Paul) Sherwood of Sandusky and Susan (John) Pappas of Howland. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Megan, Jonathan, Michael, Gregory, Nickolas and Jennifer.

David will also be missed by his special caregivers Stephanie and Angel and his neighbor, Lana.

David was preceded in death by his father, Joseph.

He did not walk in this life, but his family is assured that he is now walking his dog, Duffy, in Heaven. David was the thread that bound his family together. We felt enriched that he was in our lives. He taught us how to live each day to the fullest and how to overcome the obstacles set before you. He taught us not to quit as we watched him navigate the countless obstacles that he had in his life. Most importantly David taught us how to love unconditionally.

There will be a private mass for David’s family to be held at a later date.

Monetary contributions made to his family will go to a scholarship in his name to a Lakeview High school Senior, pursuing a degree in nursing.

