CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. DeJacimo, 65, of Cortland, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2022.

He was born on May 21, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late, Edward DeJacimo, and Dorothy DeJacimo.

He graduated from Western Reserve High School and was later employed at Trumbull County where he worked as a Chief Automotive technician. Retiring in 2022 after 46 years.

Big Dave loved gardening, landscaping, an avid Browns fan, and working with his hands. He was a man that could fix anything. He was a true family man. He loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren, teaching them everything he could and spoiling them to no end. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and a good friend to many. He was a giving man who would do anything and everything for you, and never expect or take anything in return. He is loved and will be missed by all.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lisa Rose (DiCenso); his son David (Kristen) DeJacimo; his beloved grandchildren Delaney Rose, David Joseph, and grandpup Gunner Allen; Mother, Dorothy DeJacimo; Brothers Lee DeJacimo and John (Shelley) DeJacimo; Sisters-in-Law Cindy Jones and Teresa (Scott) McLeod; Brother-in-law Guy DiCenso; his Nieces Angela DeJacimo Shelley, Andrea DeJacimo, and Chelsea (Patrick) DiCristofaro; Nephews Johnny DeJacimo and Michael DeJacimo, and Great-nephew Jett DiCristofaro.

He was preceded in death by his Father Edward DeJacimo, his Daughter Deanna DeJacimo, Brother-in-law Denny Jones, and Nephew John Shelley.

A private memorial service was held per his request.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to David’s family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.