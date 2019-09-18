David A. Wood, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. “Dave” Wood, 82, of Warren, passed away Monday evening, September 16, 2019.

Dave will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends.

He was born May 23, 1937 in Monongah, West Virginia, the son Newton and Lelia (Morris) Wood and moved to the Warren area in 1957.

He was a 1955 graduate of Monongah High School and was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving on the USS Coral Seas.

Dave retired from Copperweld Steel Corporation as a roller in the 21-inch mill after 37 years of service.

He was a member of St. John Paul II Parish.

Dave had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed going to Dunkin Donuts on Elm Road to socialize and have coffee with his friends. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

His wife Deloris, whom married October 25, 1958, died October 18, 2011.

Dave leaves behind to hold onto his memories two daughters, Patricia (Tom) Wills of Cortland and Sandra A. “Sandy” Wood with whom he made his home; two granddaughters, Kara and Emily Wills both of Cortland; a great-grandson, Anthony Armistead and a sister, Sally Tarley of Hilton Head, South Carolina

Besides his parents and wife, Dave was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Carroll “Charlie” and Daniel Wood and two sisters, Geraldine Skormsley and MaryLou Morris.

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. all at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, September, 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Paul II Parish, St. Joseph Church with Father John R. Lody officiating.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

Material contributions may be made in David’s name to St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to David’s family.

