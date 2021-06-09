David A. Pishotti, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Pishotti, 54, passed away Tuesday evening, June 8, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with Leukemia.

David was born on February 22, 1967 in Warren, the son of Frank and Angela (DeNunzio) Pishotti.

David was a 1985 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmaceutical Science from Ohio Northern University.

He had an extensive work career, which took him from several local pharmacies to Doctor’s Choice Pharmacy in the Virgin Islands.

David had a love for baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed playing fantasy sports, watching Law & Order and swimming. Most of all, David loved being around his family. His presence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

David is survived by his wife of 28 years, Monica Pishotti; children, Gabriella (Kaleb Armstrong) Pishotti, Gianna Pishotti, Francesco Pishotti and Graziana Pishotti; sister, Natalie (James) Grayson of Howland; brothers-in-law, Paul Shaffer, Donald (Scott Kroll) Maselli and Daniel (Jessica) Maselli; sisters-in-law, Marta (James) Misocky, Mary (Charles) Nader, Mary Chris (Keith Johnson) Maselli, Marla (Thomas) Rottkamp and Mara (Stephen) Mobley and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Dr. Donald and Kathleen Maselli, and his sister, Christine M. Shaffer.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to David from 10:00 a.m.- 12 Noon on Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 Noon at St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

All guests are asked to please wear a mask in courtesy towards the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pishotti family to be put towards the future college expenses of David’s children.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel