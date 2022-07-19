WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell “Monk” Gantz, 75, of Warren passed away Sunday morning, July 17, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Monk was born on September 24, 1946 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Lloyd and Mildred (Kiser) Gantz.

Monk was a 1964 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and made his way to Warren, Ohio.

He worked for Packard Electric, first as a laborer and then as union rep. Monk retired after 42 hard-working years.

Besides his work, Monk enjoyed golf, dirt track racing, NASCAR, playing cards, telling jokes and hanging out with his friends, who he affectionately referred to as “gangsters.” Most of all, he treasured the time he spent with his family and he will be deeply missed.

Monk will always be remembered by his wife of 38 years, Mary (Jancso) Gantz; his children, Brian Gantz of Southington, Dennis (Lisa) Dunham of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Brandy (Joe) Angel of Dundee, Ohio, Vicki (David) Kascsak of Columbus and Kelly (Ron) March of Cortland; seven grandchildren and many friends.

Besides his parents, Monk was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelley Gantz-Town and his four siblings.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Monk on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.