CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Kay “Dar” Martin, 61, of Cortland passed away on Thursday morning, January 12, 2023 at her home in Cortland.

Darlene was born on May 4, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Kenneth and Jean (Miller) Sapp.

Darlene was a 1980 graduate of Champion High School and went on to attend TCTC for two years.

Darlene was the founder and former owner of Champion Pet Lodge and Love Your Pet grooming salon. Over the years, she helped many clients who became loyal friends. Darlene was dedicated to her work and had a strong passion for animals. She was truly happy going to work.

Darlene’s kindness and laughter was known to many people and she seemed to know people wherever she went. She enjoyed tanning, swimming, boating and working in her perennial flower garden. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with those whom she loved. Darlene will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Darlene will always be remembered by her sons, Brandon (Andrea) Martin of Masury, Ohio and Joshua (Lori) Martin of Bristolville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Bahr, Baine, Kane, Raylon and Roy Martin; twin sister, Arlene Sapp; brothers, Kenny Sapp of Warren, Terry Sapp of Erie, Pennsylvania and Todd (Sally) Sapp of Kinsman, Ohio; dear friend, Lidija Baucon; caregiver and friend, Mary Smith; former in-laws, Roy and Shirley Martin and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by two sisters, Diana Reedy and Janet Sapp and a brother, Denny Sapp.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Darlene on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church in Cortland, 4747 Warren Road NE, Cortland, OH 44410, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Darlene’s name to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, www.awlrescueme.com/donate.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 15 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.