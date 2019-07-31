Danny “Coach” Notar, Jr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny “Coach” Notar, Jr., 64, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home.

He was born April 24, 1955, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Daniel, Sr. and Mary Louise Notar.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Danny retired from Warren City as the Planning and Zoning Director after 32 years.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing and coaching baseball and basketball at St. Mary’s and JFK. He was loved by all and never lost his sense of humor. Family was everything to him and he always had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Bailey and Gibbs.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Notar whom he married May 11, 1996; three sons, Brandon (Rebecca) Notar of Cincinnati, Phillip (Ashley) DiCristofaro of Columbus and Anthony DiCristofaro of Battle Creek, Michigan; one granddaughter, Sofia; two brothers, PM (Jane, fiancée) Notar of Flagstaff, Arizona and P.J. (Linda and their children, Alexis and Michael) Notar of Warren; a sister, Isabella Notar of Warren and two sisters-in-law, Marianne (Richard) Antonelli of Westlake and Ginny Johnston of Warren; Uncle Pat (Jean) DeCato, Aunt Jean (Pete) Rogan; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law, Rusty Johnston and Michael DePascale.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Danny's family.

