CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel T. “Dan” Rydzak, 73, of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth hospital in Youngstown.

Dan was born on January 27, 1950, in Flint, Michigan, a son of Anthony Thomas and Kathrine (Kocsis) Rydzak.

Dan was a 1968 graduate of Northwestern High School in Flint, Michigan.

At age 18, he furthered his education and began his career through GMI. He worked for General Motors in Flint and was eventually transferred to Delphi Packard in Warren, Ohio, from where he retired.

Dan enjoyed many hobbies. Some of which include woodworking, stamp and coin collecting, golf and going to the casino. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and was a Cleveland Browns season ticket holder for several years.

His church family at Howland Community was a significant part of his life. He was passionate about volunteering there and helping with the food pantry and GAB sale events.

Most of all, his family was his world. Dan cherished the time he had with those whom he loved and he will be deeply missed.

Dan will always be remembered by his two children, Maribeth (Paul) Moss of Masury, Ohio and Jonathan (Melissa) Stiver of Girard, Ohio; five grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Ryan, Ava, Rylee, Emmett and Ashton; siblings, Sandra Poston of Burton, Michigan, Judy (Karl) Stiegemeyer of Owosso, Michigan, Mark (Sande) Rydzak of Tucson, Arizona, Patti (Dale) Covert of Flint, Michigan, as well as, many loved in-laws, family and friends.

Besides his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia L (Battison) Rydzak, whom he married June 4, 1994.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Dan on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren, OH 44484.

A funeral service will follow on Thursday at 12:00 Noon, at Howland Community Church, with Reverend Erica L. Brown, officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Dan’s name to the Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

