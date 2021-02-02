Daniel James, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel James, 64, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 of a massive coronary at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman.

He was born April 24, 1956 in Warren, Ohio the son of Eugene and Alice James.

Daniel was a 1974 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and Bowling Green University with a BS in Business.

He has worked for Simco Management the past five years as a maintenance technician. Previously he was the co-owner of J&R Glass Company for 15 years.

Daniel was a member of St. Michael’s Parish in Canfield, Ohio.

He enjoyed cooking, woodworking, traveling to the beach with his family and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State fan.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Mary (Jones) James whom he married July 23, 2007; his children, Cherie (Norman) Henninger of Garner, North Carolina, Stephen James of Raleigh, North Carolina, Thomas (Sarah) Beltz of Canfield, Elizabeth (Michael Marra) Beltz of Akron and Deacon Albert Beltz of Toledo; four grandchildren Samantha and Mackinzie Henninger and Julia and Johnny Beltz and two sisters, Janice Krapacs and Luann (Jerry) Cullison, both of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Christen L. James.

Due to Covid, there are no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 with Rev. Thomas Eisweirth officiating.

Masks and Social Distancing are mandated at the church. All are welcome.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Daniel’s name to the National Kidney Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Columbus, OH 43231.