WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel “Dan” William Titi Sr. who left us on June 13, 2023.

A cherished son of Italian immigrants, Annibale and Pauline Titi, Dan will forever be remembered for his unwavering work ethic, remarkable bravery and deep-rooted love for laughter and family. His charismatic personality and genuine interest in others have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born on May 4, 1933 in Warren, Ohio, Dan was raised in a tight-knit Italian household, where the values of hard work, resilience and the power of strong familial bonds were instilled in him from an early age. These values would shape his character and guide him throughout his life. During a vacation in Italy, Dan met Rosanna Cavatassi and they were married on October 18, 1958 in Coropoli, Provincia Teramo.

Dan possessed a spirit that radiated joy and mirth. He found immense pleasure in the company of his beloved family and friends and his infectious laughter brought warmth and happiness to every gathering. His genuine interest in others was a testament to his compassionate nature, always lending an empathetic ear and offering support when needed.

Dan exemplified the essence of determination and perseverance. With an unyielding work ethic and sharp intellect, he fearlessly pursued his ambitions, never backing down from challenges or obstacles that crossed his path. His tenacity, unwavering commitment to excellence and insatiable curiosity allowed him to envision possibilities where others saw limitations. This earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, friends and all those fortunate enough to witness his extraordinary drive.

After graduating from Warren G. Harding High School in 1951, Dan continued his education by attending Chicago Technical College followed by four years of Carpenter Apprentice School.

In 1996, he received the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Award from Warren G. Harding High School and the Warren City Council Recognition Resolution. He had also received the City of Youngstown Recognition Resolution.

Dan was committed to his businesses, community and fraternal organizations. He started his building career as an apprentice in 1951 in Warren, Ohio. He served four years as a journeyman carpenter before founding Titi & Sliwinski Construction Company with his partner, John Sliwinski in 1959. The company built custom homes, apartments, restaurants, and commercial buildings throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. Dan was very committed to his craft, working well into his eighties.

In 1969, Dan became an active member of the Home Builders Association of the Mahoning Valley (HBA) and served in multiple officer chair positions and on various committees throughout his tenure. From 1985 through 2005, he was nominated, elected and served as an Ohio State Director of the Home Builders Association. He remained active with the HBA, serving on the Past Presidents Council. Dan received the Spike Club award for recruiting over 100 young builders into the association and was a strong advocate of the youth scholarship program. He also received the Member of the Year – John Paul Shutrump Memorial Award and the Charles Heck Memorial Award for Membership Achievement.

Since the early 1970s, Dan was heavily involved with the Order of Sons of Italy in America. His local involvement consisted of holding various officer positions, including chairman of the scholarship committee and over 50 years as president of Lodge #806 in Warren. At the state level, Dan served as Grand Deputy of the State of Ohio, State Trustee, Grand Deputy of all Bar Lodges, Chairman of the Birth Defects Committee, Assistant Chairman and Chairman of the State Insurance Commission, and Chairman of the Youth Scholarship Committee. Dan was the first in Ohio to receive the Dr. Sellaro Fellowship Award, named after the founder of the Sons of Italy in America. He was also a two-

time recipient (2005, 2023) of the Thomas F. Folino Award for unselfish dedication to Sons of Italy, and received a Certificate of Honor from the Grand Lodge Sons of Italy, State of Ohio.

In 1986, Dan was a founding officer of the scholarship-based, non-profit National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame, Mahoning Valley Chapter. He held multiple positions at the foundation including Vice President, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dan also served as Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, raising over $200,000 in scholarship funds. He was honored by the Mahoning Valley Italian American Sports Hall of Fame with its Man of the Year Award, the highest award conferred by the organization.

Dan’s reputation, honesty, and work ethic garnered him appointments on a number of business and governmental community boards including Chairman of the Niles City Planning Commission, Chairman of the Niles City Adjustment and Appeals Board for Building Codes, Chairman of the Niles City Sign Board, the Trumbull County Board of Appeals for Building Trades, the Trumbull County Joint Vocational School Advisory Council for Construction Trades, and the Ohio State University Construction Advisory Committee. He also was a member of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, Boys Town of Italy, and the Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival Committee.

Dan’s legacy will forever endure in the hearts and memories of those he leaves behind. His indomitable spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us, reminding us of the power of resilience, compassion, and the importance of cherishing our loved ones. Dan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosanna; his daughter, Deborah (Michael) Talbot and his son, Robert (RoseAnn) Titi.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his son, Daniel, Jr. and his sisters, Amigine Obrad and Dorothy Denovchek.

He is also survived by seven granddaughters, Amanda Titi, Alyssa Titi, Julianna Titi, Victoria (Leo) Bonett, Christiana Graham, Elisabeth Graham, Olivia Graham, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In this time of profound loss, let us find solace in the cherished memories we shared with Dan as we honor his memory. May we strive to embody the qualities that defined his remarkable life.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Warren, OH, on June 21, 2023.

