Daniel A. “Dan” Zupp, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel A. “Dan” Zupp, Jr., 68, of Warren passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Dan was born on August 21, 1948 in Youngstown, the son of Daniel Sr. and Molly (DiRenzis) Zupp.

Dan was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Dan retired this year from National Airview, where he worked as a salesman. He worked previously at J.M. Clemente Baths and Kitchen.

Dan was an avid baseball fan and loved the Cleveland Indians. He was proud to have played in the AA League at Pemberton Park for East Side Civics. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, playing ping pong, golfing, riding his bike and playing with his grandchildren.

Dan will be dearly missed by his wife of 11 years, the former Judy Small; daughter, Jessica D. (John) Walker of Warren/Boardman; grandchildren, Antonio, Santino, Jionni and Christiano Walker and coming soon, baby Danieo Walker and brother, Gary (Marlene) Zupp of Canfield.

Besides his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances, Elaine Zupp

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, Warren.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Dan on Friday evening, March 26, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m., led by Pastors Bill Carter and Mikel Lagaras.

Dan will be laid to rest on Monday, March 29, 2021 at All Souls Cemetery.

