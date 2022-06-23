WAARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Emerson Brocious, Jr., 55, of Warren passed away suddenly at home early Wednesday morning June 22, 2022.

Dale was born July 14, 1966 in Medina, Ohio, the son of Dale, (Sr.) and Betty (Mittendorf) Brocious.

Dale graduated from Waukesha, Wisconsin North High School in 1984, where he was on the Football and Wrestling teams.

Upon graduation, Dale enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving a two year hitch.

After discharging from the service, Dale enrolled at Kent State University, earning an Associate’s Degree in Business Management.

As a young man, Dale was a newspaper carrier for the Milwaukee, Wisconsin Journal and enjoyed delivering papers by wagon to his very large route. He also loved working with his hands and was not afraid to get them dirty. As a young boy, he loved working on his and his friends’ bicycles.

Later, Dale spent many years working in his family’s HVAC businesses, eventually branching out on his own as the Owner of Emerson Heating and Cooling in Warren. Dale was a hard worker and highly regarded for his knowledge, honesty and integrity in the business as evidenced by his many great online reviews.

Dale had a gentle soul and a big heart. He would give the shirt off his back to someone in need and couldn’t turn away a homeless dog or cat. He loved spending time with family and friends and was always willing to lend a hand when he wasn’t busy working long days and nights in his HVAC business. Dale rescued several animals over the years, and he leaves behind his faithful pal Hank, as well as his recently rescued cats. Dale was an avid professional football fan – especially for his beloved Minnesota Vikings!

Dale is survived by his mother Betty Yarnell (Mittendorf), step-father Nick Yarnell, sisters Teresa Brocious and Rachael Yarnell, brother Christopher (Rebecca) Brocious, nieces Skylar, Emilie, Evelyn, Brittany and Brianna Brocious, nephew Christopher Brocious and great-nephew Pierre Williams, several aunts and uncles and numerous cousins and friends. ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

Dale is preceded in death by his father, Dale Emerson Brocious, Sr., his grandparents Wallace Brocious and Fannie Minich, Harry and Mary (Love) Mittendorf, and Donald and Kathleen (Bullock) Yarnell.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Dale on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, Ohio from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., with a funeral liturgy at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.