Cynthia L. Rydzak, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. Rydzak, 68, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, after a short courageous battle with cancer at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 19, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Milford and Mary Battison.

She was a 1969 graduate of Howland High School.

She previously worked at Niles First United Methodist Church in Niles, Wee Care Day Care in Warren and Stiver Chevrolet as a bookkeeper.

Cynthia was a member of Howland Community Church in Warren; she was extremely active in the Howland Community Church where she was the Chair Person of the ways and means Committee.

She enjoyed her grandchildren tremendously along with gardening, especially flowers and crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel T. “Dan” Rydzak, whom she married June 4, 1994; two children, Maribeth (Paul) Moss of Masury, Ohio and Jonathan (Melissa) Stiver of Girard, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ryan, Ava, Rylee and Emmett; three brothers, Milford (Renee) Battison, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio, Michael (Kym) Battison of Howland, Ohio and Robert (Sue) Battison of Howland, Ohio and two sisters, Carole Lane of Austintown, Ohio and Patricia (Joseph) Boyle of Niles, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Friday, January 3, 2020, from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Howland Community Church 198 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren, OH 44484.

A service will be Friday, January 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Howland Community Church with Reverend Erica L. Brown officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Cynthia’s name to the Howland Community Church 198 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Cynthia’s family.

To send flowers to Cynthia’s family, please visit our floral section.