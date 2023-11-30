CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Cynthia Diane Heckman, from Campbell, Ohio, passed away after a long illness. She was 62 years old.

Born in Hubbard, Ohio, she graduated from Hubbard High School in 1979 and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Technology from ATES Technical Institute.

Cynthia held positions in a variety of computer service companies, last serving as a Senior Systems Engineer at IBM Global Services.

She is survived by her sisters, Victoria De Arment of Howland, Ohio and Tracy Shuttic of Bazetta, Ohio.

She is predeceased by her parents, Gloria (Oliu) Heckman and Robert Heckman and sisters, Terza Kline and Valerie Bostwick, both of Houston, Texas.

In lieu of a funeral, the family will hold a celebration of her life service at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel in Warren.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.