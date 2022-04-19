NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia “Cindy” Daisy Elizabeth Klein, 62, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Cindy was born in Warren, Ohio on June 17, 1959 to the late Albert W. and Lillian L. (Knight) Klein, Sr.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School (Cortland, Ohio) and then completed a year of studies at The National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois.

Cindy held various administrative positions and was a notary public. She was also a member of the Trumbull County (Ohio) Mental Health and Recovery Board and served as secretary for one of her many years with that organization.

Cindy was active in her church, Niles Presbyterian Church, where she also served as an elder. Devoted to her faith community, she taught adult Bible study, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was heavily involved in the children’s programs at the church. She could be found helping at every rummage sale, clothing give-a-way and community suppers.

She is survived by her brother, Colonel (Ret) Albert W. Klein, Jr. (Terry) of Beavercreek, Ohio; along with her nieces, Jacqueline Lorge (Ryan) of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Sarah Rudd (Brian) of Warren, Ohio, Katie Raines (Garvin) of Garrettsville, Ohio and Kelsey Maddox of Joppa, Maryland. In addition, Cindy leaves four great-nieces and nephews, Kendall and Griffin Lorge, along with Brian and Kailyn Rudd. Cindy also leaves many dear friends, whom she considered family.

Cindy was preceded in death by her sister, Sophie A. Maddox and her brother-in-law, William (Bill) Maddox.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 2:00 – 2:55 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m., all at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

Interment will be at Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cindy’s charity, My World Vision (https://mywv.worldvision.org/my).

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to Cindy’s family.

To send flowers to Cynthia’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.