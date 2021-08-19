Corinne Marie (Bonini) Hewitt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne Marie (Bonini) Hewitt, 69, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 15, 2021at the Hospice House in Poland.

Corinne was born May 11, 1952, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of John and Iolunda “Violet” (Succheralli) Bonini.

She was a 1970 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Corinne went on to earn an Associates degree from Youngstown State University and then worked as a mechanic for General Electric for many years.

Corinne had a deep love for all animals and owned many pets over the years. She loved camping and running and was a long-time member of the Youngstown Road Runners Club. Her love for camping was so considerable that family often joked “Don’t die on a weekend, Corrine won’t be home until Sunday”. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Corinne is survived by her son, Christopher Baker of Seattle; grandchildren, Madeline Baker of Colorado, and Jacob Baker of Bowling Green; brothers, Richard (Michele) Bonini of Richmond, Virginia and Donald (Cheryl) Bonini of Warren and Nephews Eric Bonini, Adam Bonini and Dante Bonini.

Proceeding her in death were her parents, John and Violet Bonini, her husband of 30 years, Tom Hewitt, her brother, David J. Bonini and sister-in-law Michele Bonini

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44483,

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 12 Noon with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

A private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta at a later date

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

