WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Allen Rowland, 59 of Warren passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Friday afternoon, June 9, 2023 after a short battle with brain cancer.

Corey was born on December 24, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, the beloved son of Erven and Lillian (Sunderman) Rowland.

Corey would have been a graduate of the 1982 Class at Western Reserve High School but determined to carve his own way in life, he left school before graduation and went on to become the Owner and Operator of the Southern Landscaping Company for 20 years and a member of the Laborer’s Local Union 935 for 18 years. Along with many other post-school accreditations, Corey earned his GED in 1988.

Corey was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and appreciated nature. He also enjoyed watching movies and spending quality time with friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, Corey was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Iva (Westfall) Rowland of Southington, in 2019.

Corey’s family will honor him with calling hours on Friday, June 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, where a funeral service will immediately follow at Noon, with a burial taking place in Champion Township Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Corey Allen Rowland, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.