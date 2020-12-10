Constance “Connie” Kappas, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance “Connie” Kappas, 95, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family Monday, December 7, 2020.

She was born August 11, 1925, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Tom and Georgia Pole.

She came to Mecca in 1936 and moved back to Gary where she graduated from Froebel High School in 1943.

She also attended one year of nursing school.

She retired in 1984 from Packard Electric as a harness assembler after 20 years.

After retirement, Connie was very active in the community. She volunteered at Maplewood Schools and was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, the Daughters of Penelope, and the church’s senior citizens’ group.

She enjoyed bowling, golfing, going to casinos, was an avid sports fan especially following LeBron James and going to her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

She is survived by her children Georgiann (Tom) Sampson, of Port Orange, Florida, Dean (Beverly) Kappas of Mecca and John Kappas of Mecca, four grandchildren Stephen, Matthew and Alyssia Kappas and Melynda (James) Lowry and two great-grandchildren Arianna and James, also nephew Christopher (Ena) Pole and other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband George D. Kappas whom she married July 13, 1947 and passed away August 23, 2008, two brothers George and Frank Pole and a sister Violet Pole.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.at the Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-feet social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the church after paying their respects to the family. Unless you plan to stay for the service.

Burial will be in Mecca Twp. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

